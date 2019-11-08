The winter outlook in South Jersey looks to be one with more shoveling and more bundling up. However, the lack of an El Nino or La Nina may mean to take the forecast with a grain of (rock) salt.
Jim Sullivan, lead long range forecaster at WeatherWorks in Hackettstown, Warren County, points to the winter of 2013-14 as a "decent" analog year, when Atlantic City International Airport experienced 43.8 inches of snow.
Long range forecasters compare conditions during the 2019's year's summer and fall to those in years past to find similar set-ups, which help fuel future winter predictions. Out of the 17 analog winters Sullivan provided, five saw more than double the average snowfall at A.C. Airport, while three saw less than half. Using the 1981-2010 average, Atlantic City International Airport sees 16.5 inches of snow in a season. Cape May averages 14.9 inches in a year, while Seabrook Farms in Upper Deerfield Township averages 13.4 inches.
"There is probably an enhanced risk for a few nor'easters if we can get into that negative North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO)," said Sullivan. A negative NAO can lead to a cold and active pattern for a period of time.
Even though the lack of El Nino or La Nina leads to a general reduction in overall forecast confidence, short rounds of wintry temperatures and perhaps a snow nor'easter or two will continue into November and December. South Jersey's snowiest period should be January and February, with a more spring like, rather than wintry, end to the season in March.
"The relationship is strong with above normal snow in the east. That would include the mid-Atlantic, like New Jersey," said Judah Cohen, Director of Seasonal Forecasting for Atmospheric and Environmental Research.
The El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), takes a look whether temperatures off the equator between South America to the central Pacific are above average, which is considered El Nino, or below average, La Nina. This year, though, it's a neutral state, with temperatures averaging out near normal. According to Columbia University, there's about a 60% chance the neutral state stays during the December, January and February period.
Using water temperatures from other parts of the globe, as well as snow cover already on the ground, South Jersey likely shapes up to see plenty of flakes on the ground, with shots of arctic chill as well.
Nov. 8 and 9 both had high temperatures in the mid-40s, with temperatures dropping below freezing, even at the shore. The second full week of November will have had days even colder than that.
Alaska is where part of these well below average early season temperatures will come from. Temperatures are 2 to 3 degrees Celsius warmer than usual in the Gulf of Alaska, just to the south. The jet stream, the river of air that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, responded.
Since the latter half of October, the jet stream has generally sped south from Alaska, keeping the warmer, Gulf of Alaska, waters to the south of it and into the Plains. From there, it has turned east and gently curved back north. When the jet stream is over or south of New Jersey, cold shots have been the case. When it has not, seasonable temperatures have been the case.
However, there's also another jet stream to contend with.
"The water temperature pattern in the tropics and in the Pacific Ocean favors split flow. The subtropical jet goes into Baja California." said Sullivan.
That moisture laden subtropical jet provides the precipitation needed for large winter storms. The arctic and subtropical jets can meet up in the Plains, developing a low pressure system. The winter ahead is expected to feature plenty of storm systems. However, they can do anything from quickly escape out to sea, or turn up the East Coast, creating a nor'easter.
Sullivan also adds that warmer than average water temperatures off the Jersey Shore makes it hard to snow during the November to December time period.
To get nor'easters, blocking is needed. Blocking are large scale weather patterns that are nearly stationary. Some of South Jersey's biggest storms have come when a blocking high pressure sits over Greenland, with a relatively lower pressure in Great Britain. That brings the jet stream, which is generally the storm track, near the Northeast.
"The pattern we saw into October would have favored a lack of blocking in the Atlantic and potentially a milder winter. However, more recent factors such as strong Siberian snow cover advance and the development of an Aleutian (Alaskan) low pressure this month are more consistent with a pattern that may support more blocking during the winter months," said Sullivan.
