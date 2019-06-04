MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — All lanes were closed and detoured on U.S. Route 9 in the area of Indian Trail Road after a car struck a utility pole Tuesday morning.
According to Middle Township Police Captain William Adams, the accident was a single car accident with no injuries.
The driver, Doris Davis, 60, of Wildwood, was travelling north on Route 9 in the Burleigh section of the township when she reached down for a cigarette, which caused her to run off the roadway and strike a utility pole, Adams said.
According to an update posted by 511NJ at about 8:30 a.m., there was a downed pole and downed wires on the road in both directions.
Davis was driving a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander. There were no passengers.
According to Adams, Davis also had a warrant out of Middle Township for which she was given a new court date and released on "own recognizance," a written promise signed by the defendant promising that they will show up for future court appearances.
