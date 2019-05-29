Beach Cam: The Cove at Cape May Point
A small plane took off from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport in Mercer County about 8 a.m. Wednesday and crashed into the ocean off Cape May Point before 11:23 a.m., according to a Federal Aviation Authority statement.
The Mooney M20J crashed about 1,200 feet from the Cape May Lighthouse and became submerged, the statement said.
One person was on board.
A bystander called in a report after 11:30 a.m., said Petty Officer Andy Kendrick.
Heidi Pontoriero, general manager at Trenton-Robbinsville Airport, said she was familiar with the pilot but couldn't provide a name until State Police provided her with more details.
"The gentleman ... has flown out of this airport many times before. He's most certainly up to date on all his credentials, and the plane is most certainly up to date," Pontoriero said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. It's a tragedy."
Rescue operations were underway shortly after a report of a downed plane in the ocean off Cape May Point, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed.
"We've got people on the way out," said Kendrick before noon. "We've got a couple boats and possibly a helicopter on the way out."
Two State Police boats along with two Coast Guard boats were stationed at a location 250 yards off the beach with a specific search grid.
“It’s a very strong current out in the ocean right now” said Bill Oat, chief of the Cape May Point Beach Patrol.
He said the beach patrol isn’t on duty until June 15, but he responded after his wife, who was hiking the nature trail, heard the plane crash.
According to Oat a small amount of debris was found on the beach and Lower Township police have it guarded off.
Jackie Morroni, who lives the in Villas section of Cape May, was at the beach when she saw a plane flying low.
“We were down on the beach at Jefferson (Avenue) and saw it coming," Morroni said. "My sister Jennifer was in the water about waist deep and it wasn’t more than 20 feet away from her. It was flying very low, then went back in the air and headed toward Cape May Point."
“I don’t know if (the pilot) saw me but it seemed like he saw the surfer because he turned toward the (open) water," said Jennifer Horton, of the Villas.
“It was a white plane with maroon or red lettering or numbers on it. That’s how close it was. It definitely wasn’t a banner plane," she said.
Walt and Dot Meany, Cape May summer residents, saw the plane crash from the Cove Beach in Cape May.
“I was on the end of the rock pile. I walk with a 6-foot stick and I swear it was flying so low I could have reached up and touched it. It seemed like it was out of control. Flying very low and close to the beach. It was flying along the beach and when it got to the curve (between the Cove and Cape May Point), it hit the water,” said Walt, 82.
Dot said she saw the plane fly straight up and have a black trail of smoke behind it. She then heard a lound 'boom" and the plane crashed into the water.
“There was no splash other than when it hit the water. After that it was totally calm. I can understand why they couldn’t find it right away,” she said.
Ann Spiegel, a summer resident on Whilden Avenue, said she heard the commotion from her kitchen about noon and has been watching as search-and-rescue efforts continue.
Officials from New Jersey State Police, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Lower Township Police Department, Cape May Fire Department, and the Town Bank Dive Team.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
