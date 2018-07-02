A sinkhole remains on the Atlantic City-Brigantine Connector turnaround ramp of the Brigantine Bridge, according to 511nj.org.
The sinkhole was first reported on June 27. A spokesman for the South Jersey Transportation Authority said Monday that it should be repaired by the end of this week, and there is no effect on the traffic along the connector.
The northbound and southbound ramps to turnaround remain closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.