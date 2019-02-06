Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
An Atlantic City official posts a notice to vacate on the doors of the Victory First Presbyterian Church, which houses Sister Jean's Kitchen. The church at the corner of Pacific and Pennsylvania avenues in the city's Tourism District was deemed unsafe by officials. (Feb 4, 2019)
ATLANTIC CITY — State and city officials attempted to meet with Sister Jean's Kitchen before the building, which houses the charity, was deemed unsafe in an attempt to formulate a long-term plan to continue providing meals for those in need, but the non-profit declined.
Lisa Ryan, a spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, said in a statement Tuesday that officials from the state, the city and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority tried to set up a meeting with representatives from Sister Jean's Kitchen "approximately one month ago," but the 28-year-old charity rebuffed those efforts.
Sister Jean's has not immediately responded to a request for comment.
On Monday, city officials issued a Notice of Unsafe Structure to Sister Jean's Kitchen, which operates out of the 163-year-old Victory First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues. The notice stated that the location must be vacated by Thursday.
"We recognize the good work that Sister Jean’s Kitchen has regularly provided for people in need. But the city also has the obligation to act in the best interest of the people who visit Sister Jean’s for help," said Ryan.
An online petition was started requesting Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. to allow Sister Jean's to relocate to the former St. Monica's Catholic Church, on North Pennsylvania Avenue, which the non-profit purchased with reserve funds more than a year ago.
According to the Rev. John Scotland, the nonprofit’s executive director, city officials have denied Sister Jean's a certificate of occupancy at the new location.
The online petition has over 1,500 signatures and the organizer, Paige Vaccaro, said she has more on paper. Vaccaro is the founder and president of C.R.O.P.S. a nonprofit that works to bring communities together through transforming spaces into places that inspire growth.
Gilliam's office has not responded to repeated requests for comment or clarification.
The church was badly damaged during Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and the condition has continued to deteriorate, according to Dale Finch, director of the city’s licensing and inspection department. In February 2017, the charity was issued a Notice of Violation by city inspectors for 15 code infractions. Some of the listed violations were abated, but others were not.
On Jan. 17, city construction department officials inspected the building and determined it to be unsafe, specifically noting holes in the ceiling, compromised structural integrity of the building due to exposure to the elements post-Sandy and the poor condition of the sanctuary's ceiling, walls and balcony.
