White Lotus

Jaime Hannigan, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, and Lisa Muratore, 33, of Margate, are the co-owners of White Lotus in the mall. 

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A pair of sisters who own a township clothing boutique have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical supplies during the spread of COVID-19.

Jaime Hannigan and Lisa Muratore, who own White Lotus in the Hamilton Mall, started the fundraiser in order to get face masks and hand sanitizer to people in need, according to the GoFundMe page.

The campaign has raised just over $1,000 of its $3,000 goal.

They plan on giving away thousands of masks and hand sanitizers to hospitals, nursing homes, fire departments, police stations and individuals, according to the campaign.

They have access to the items from their retail suppliers from sourcing for over 10 years, and they can get them as quickly as five days, according to the campaign.

There have been a total of 1,914 cases of COVID-19 identified throughout the state and 20 people have died.

So far, there are five cases in Atlantic County, two in Cape May and one in Cumberland County.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

