ATLANTIC CITY - Anyone who attended Our Lady Star of Sea elementary school remembers learning from members of The Sisters of Mercy, a Catholic women religious congregation.
The last two Sisters of Mercy, who had a ministry in the resort, Sister M. Shamus Zehrer and Sister Christine Triggs, has left and is in the process of leaving respectively, so a farewell liturgy and reception was held for them and The Sisters of Mercy as a whole Monday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church.
Besides Our Lady Star of the Sea School, The Sisters of Mercy also taught at Saint Nicholas of Tolentine School, Holy Spirit Elementary of High School, and they also had ministries at the Atlantic City Medical Center, King David Center for Nursing and Catholic social services.
Most of the 450 people who filled the church Monday seemed to be affiliated with Our Lady Star of the Sea as references to the school were met with cheers and applause.
The Sisters of Mercy first served in 1908 in Atlantic City. More than 400 members of the Sisters of Mercy spent time in the resort over the 111 year, said Rev. Patrick Brady.
"Don't cry because The Sisters of Mercy are leaving here, smile because they were here," Brady said.
The convent were The Sisters of Mercy stayed will be closed. The Camden Diocese has not yet revealed what will happen to it.
Sister Christine was in the church to hear the three-person bagpipe opening to the service and the well wishes that came from Rev. Jon Thomas, the pastor of the citywide Parish of Saint Monica, and Sister Elizabeth O'Hara, a member of The Religious Sisters of Mercy.
After the service, Sister Christine said she taught mostly sixth to eighth-grade math and eighth-grade religion at Our Lady Star of the Sea School.
Sister Christine said she was optimistic about the future because of the children she met through teaching at Our Lady Star of the Sea.
"The children were an inspiration. People look at things that make the headlines, and they get discouraged," Sister Christine said. "I have been teaching young children for 38 years, and I have so much hope because they are so good."
