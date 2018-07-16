HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - Site improvement work started earlier this month on the more than eight years in the making Gravelly Run Square shopping plaza on the Black Horse Pike across from Hamilton Commons.
The site work began for the first two buildings, which will be near the highway, said Phil Sartorio, the township's director of community planning and economic development.
The zoning permits were already in place, and the construction permits were issued on July 6, according to Sartorio on Monday.
The township Planning Board in September approved construction of two buildings at the complex. Township Engineer Steve Filippone has described the first building as 13,659 square feet with a 1,959-square-foot Starbucks at one end and a 3,000-square-foot mattress store at the other.
No tenant has been named for the 8,700-square-foot middle unit of the building as of last month.
The first two structures are each multi-tenant buildings, Sartorio said.
A connector road, named Renaissance Drive, also will be built between the Black Horse Pike and Volunteer Way, which runs parallel to the Black Horse Pike, Sartorio said. That would serve to alleviate traffic backups at the intersection of McKee Avenue and the Black Horse Pike.
The developer, Benderson Development, got approval for the 270,000-square-foot project when the recession was still hitting the area, Sartorio said previously.
Gravelly Run Square's ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in April 2017.
