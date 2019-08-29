JACKSON — A new coaster named after the legendary Jersey Devil is debuting next year at Six Flags Great Adventure, setting to break three world records, park officials announced Thursday.
The Jersey Devil Coaster, opening next summer, will be the world’s tallest, fasted and longest single-rail coaster, according to a news release from the park. Riders will be taken single-file through woods over 3,000 feet of track, going 13 stories high at 58 mph.
The Farmers' Almanac, in publication since 1818, made a very vague and early call of a "fros…
“Six Flags Great Adventure is home to the best and most innovative roller coasters on the planet, and we are thrilled to expand our unrivaled collection with the Jersey Devil Coaster,” said John Winkler, park president. “Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years, and this iconic piece of New Jersey history inspired the design for this monstrous scream machine.”
The coaster was inspired by the infamous Jersey Devil, which is said to have haunted the Pine Barrens for centuries, flying through the woods in the night and attacking its prey, according to the release.
The coaster will also include four trains holding 12 passengers each sitting low and inline style - one rider per row - with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track; three intense elements including a steep 87-degree first drop, raven dive and overbank cutback; and two dramatic inversions including a 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll.
The coaster has a 48-inch height requirement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.