Monday marks 45 days since the state Legislature passed two bills that would create tax incentives around three airports in South Jersey, but Gov. Phil Murphy has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will sign them.
According to the state Constitution, Murphy would be obligated to sign or veto the bills within 45 days, or they would automatically become law. However, because the state Assembly does not meet or have a quorum scheduled during the month of August, Murphy has an extension on his decision.
“If the House of origin is not in session on the 45th day, the Governor has until the first session day thereafter to act,” the New Jersey Constitution states.
Charity Jeffries, chief of staff for Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic, said she expects the Assembly to be back in session in September following the summer recess.
Meanwhile, local officials and legislators are actively lobbying Murphy’s representatives to convince the governor to sign the bill.
Officials in Atlantic County have long argued the bills would help create an aviation industry around Atlantic City International Airport and at the National Aviation Research & Technology Park, formerly known as the Stockton Aviation Research & Technology Park.
Officials in Cape May County have said the bills will help them continue their work with drones at both the Cape May County Airport and Woodbine Municipal Airport.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, toured the William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center on Friday with Jim Johnson, Murphy’s representative in Atlantic City, to try and convince Johnson that the tax incentives would help both Atlantic County and Atlantic City. Brown said he also has been in contact with Murphy’s chief of staff for economic development, Joe Kelley.
“The FAA is already the third largest employer in Atlantic County, and we’re talking about creating jobs that pay $80,000 to $120,000,” Brown said Sunday. “They’re also stable jobs that will help us diversify the economy away from just tourism.”
State Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, is a sponsor of both the Atlantic County and Cape May County bills, and also has been in contact with the governor’s chief of staff and deputy chief of staff.
“These tax incentives aren’t (Murphy’s) favorite type of legislation, but I made it abundantly clear how important this was for both Atlantic and Cape May counties,” Van Drew said. “I know they are still evaluating and haven’t made a decision.”
Jeffries said Mazzeo has been in contact with the governor’s staff, and that the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, led by Lauren Moore, has taken trips to Trenton to heavily lobby for the bill.
The governor is in Italy on vacation.
There are four possible scenarios for the bills when Murphy returns and the state Assembly has a quorum.
He could sign the bills, making them law. He could outright veto them, which the Legislature could overrule by a two-thirds vote in both houses. He could conditionally veto them, meaning he likes the idea of the bills but wants to see certain changes to them in the state Legislature. Or he could do nothing and they would become law.
“We expect it to be signed. I think it is just a matter of when at this point,” Jeffries said. “Things are really looking up for it.”
