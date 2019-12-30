Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

GALLOWAY — Just before the new year, officials have confirmed the sixth case of rabies in Atlantic County in 2019, according to a press release.

On December 23, a homeowner on Highland Avenue Galloway reported a sick raccoon in their backyard after letting their two dogs outside. Police responded and found the animal injured and disoriented, according to the release. The raccoon died soon after and was taken to a state lab, where it tested positive for rabies. 

Both of the homeowner's dogs were current on their vaccinations but were given booster vaccinations as a precaution, according to the release. They will be placed on a 45-day "informal confinement." If the dogs were not current on their shots, the quarantine could have lasted up to four months, according to the release.

The other cases of rabies in the county this year included two raccoons, two bats and a skunk.

Atlantic County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond stressed the importance of vaccinating pets.

“Rabies vaccinations also help protect family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet,” Diamond said.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter offers a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats once a month at the Pleasantville location at 240 Old Turnpike Road, according to the release. The next one is scheduled for Sunday, January 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dogs must be on leashes and cats must be brought in carriers. 

