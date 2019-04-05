ELWOOD — The South Jersey Transportation Authority moved one step closer to getting endangered birds out of the path of jets at Atlantic City International Airport Friday.
The SJTA's Board of Commissioners approved an amendment — to a 2004 agreement with the Pinelands Commission — that would allow the airport to mow a grassland area set aside for endangered birds, and open a similar conservation site at a plot in the Pine Barrens, of which 62 acres is already cleared.
Only James "Sonny" McCullough objected to the amendment.
"I believe this is a bad deal," he said. "I think it was negotiated wrong."
The original deal allowed the SJTA to develop parts of the airport within the Pinelands in exchange for creating a grassland habitat. The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services in 2009 conducted a Wildlife Hazard Assessment for the airport, and recommended a reexamination of the 2004 agreement.
"The airport is losing money," McCullough said, "and here we are paying $3 million to cut the grass."
The SJTA owns the airport and wants to mow the 290-acre plot currently populated by endangered upland sandpiper and the threatened grasshopper sparrow.
A report by consulting firm Environmental Resource Solutions Inc. found the number of strike reports involving the birds went up after the establishment of the reserve, but decreased between 2011 and 2017.
Sarah Brammell, an FAA-qualified airport wildlife biologist, spoke at a Pinelands Commission public hearing in March on the issue.
"When these things happen, they can be rare, but they can be catastrophic," said Sarah Brammell.
Under the agreement, the authority would make six payment of $500,000 to the Pinelands Conservation Fund for land acquisition. The agreement is still subject to Pinelands Commission approvals.
It would also enhance a 12-acre site in the northeast quadrant of the airport dedicated to the preservation of the "frosted elfin butterfly through the planting of wild indigo."
The SJTA will submit a detailed plan, with milestones, to the Commission for the new Grassland Conservation and Management Area. The plan is to have the conservation site completed within three years of approval.
Friday's vote is subject to a Governor's veto period of 15 business days.
