A request to the Pinelands Commission to begin mowing 290 acres of grassland habitat at the Atlantic City International Airport never came up for discussion at the South Jersey Transportation Authority’s board meeting Wednesday.
The grassland has been maintained as a sanctuary for endangered and threatened birds for 15 years.
Neither did State Senate President Steve Sweeney’s plan to have the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey purchase the airport.
But then, nothing really came up for discussion.
The board spent most of its time in executive session, came out to hear the executive director’s report, then quickly pass three resolutions on contracts without any questions asked or explanations offered.
The SJTA has said it wants to begin mowing the grasslands to stop attracting birds and mammals to the area for safety reasons, and to comply with Federal Aviation Administration requirements. But New Jersey Audubon has said mowing will only attract larger birds that can be more dangerous to planes, like geese and gulls. The Pinelands Commission has said it will likely make a decision at its April meeting April 12.
SJTA will likely have to replace the 290 acres with grasslands habitat elsewhere, at an estimated cost of $3 million.
Board member James “Sonny” McCullough, the former Egg Harbor Township mayor, had to interrupt an attempt to adjourn the meeting and insist on making a public statement about the mowing request.
"The Pinelands Commission is worried about a few birds on 200-something acres on the Atlantic City airport property," said McCullough, "when it permitted thousands of acres to be cut down (in Egg Harbor Township) to provide housing. Don't they think there were endangered species there?"
Egg Harbor Township was deemed a growth community by the Pinelands Commission in its Comprehensive Management Plan, forcing it to absorb more than its fair share of growth during the building boom in the early days of the casino industry.
McCullough said the commission is requiring a costly financial solution, and if it delays permission to mow much longer, it will compromise safety "plus the future development of that particular area, which could provide jobs and make the Atlantic City airport and surrounding area better."
The airport is trying to attract aviation cargo and maintenance operations to the airport.
After the meeting SJTA spokesman Mark Amoroso said via email that the grass would be cut to between 6 and 12 inches tall, which is the height FAA recommends within the Airport Operations Area (AOA). It has no plans to put cargo or maintenance buildings there, he said.
The AOA is the secure area around runways and other areas where the planes move, and its environs.
"These grass heights are less of an attractant to geese and gulls," he said.
The FAA also says that airports should not maintain or create wildlife attractants within 10,000 feet of the AOA, he said.
SJTA's current agreement with the Pinelands Commission restricts mowing the Grassland Conservation Management Area between April 15 and August 15.
