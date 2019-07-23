Big time heat came with a big time cool down.
After a seven day stretch of temperatures above 90 degrees, cloud cover and showers have brought temperatures well below average on Tuesday.
In fact, temperatures Tuesday afternoon were below the low temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, both of which broke records.
Slide below to see how much temperatures have changed between 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the same time 24 hours ago.
While the sticky weather hangs around Tuesday, high pressure will bring in refreshing air on Wednesday, which will last into the week.
Who saw a 73 mph wind gust on Monday night?
Severe heat almost always needs severe storms to be broken and Monday was no exception. A powerful cold front, responsible for Tuesday's rain, brought tree damage to Absecon, knocked out power to thousands of Atlantic City Electric customers and brought water rescues in parts of northern New Jersey.
While southeast New Jersey generally escaped the worst, two thunderstorms, at two different parts of the night, were responsible for wind gusts high enough to be documented as storm reports by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Oklahoma.
Here were the top five highest wind gusts that rattled the region.
This article was update at 11:24 a.m. to include the highest wind gusts from the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network.
The Long Beach Island town, nestled near the north end, howled with a 51 mph wind gust, according to the New Jersey Weather and Climate Networ…
A jump to 59 mph was seen in the 1:06 a.m. reading. The Cape May Bubble held on for the evening, but not overnight.
A weather station located in the Little Egg Inlet near Mystic Islands roared to 73 mph. Unlike the others in the top 5, this was from an isola…
New Castle County airport, in Wilmington, recorded a 78 mph gust with the first round of storms on Monday evening. It was at this point that c…
Most of the country felt the heat as temperatures hit record highs in the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwest regions over the weekend.
