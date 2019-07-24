ATLANTIC CITY— Members of the public can now see the cost of war up close on the faces of those of those who fought them.
A reception was held at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University for the traveling art collection, ‘100 Faces of War,’ a candid and emotional portrait gallery capturing the faces of former and current American service members and their stories.
The collection, a collaborative effort on the part of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service with Massachusetts-based artist Matt Mitchel, aims to provide the public insight into the lives Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, as well as to promote awareness of the psychological and physical struggles of who have experienced war firsthand.
“We are proud to co-sponsor an exhibit that highlights the work and sacrifice of our military,” said Jason Babin, Stockton University’s Director of Military and Veteran Affairs.
Mitchel described how many of the stories of veterans we’re being coopted for political reasons other than to assist the veteran community. After hearing about the tragic story of Jeffrey Lucey, a service member who took his own life as a result of post-traumatic stress disorder in 2004, Mitchel said he felt compelled to document their lives.
“I hope this is just about humanity. Their human experience to go to these wars,” he continued.
Christopher Miller, a Master Sergeant Loadmaster from Sicklerville, who served for more than 22 years, with several tours in First Gulf War and the war in Afghanistan. Miller, who had his portrait commissioned by Mitchel, described his service as difficult, but overall a “blessing.”
“The military is brotherhood that I miss,” Miller said, standing beside his green combat jumpsuit portrait, “I miss a lot of the people. I miss a lot of the traveling. I don’t miss a lot of the sacrifices, like being away from my family.”
Now retired, Miller try’s to bring many of the life lesions he gained to the classroom as a high school ROTC teacher.
“What I try to give to my kids is anything that worth having is gunna take sacrifice… but it was my pleasure to serve.”
Gabriel Fierros, an Airborne staff sergeant, said that sitting for his portrait and the statement he gave to accompany it were a reflection on his time in the military, and what it meant to lead soldiers in combat
“I was always worried about my guys,” Fierros said, “Everyone always says when you’re an Non-Commissioned Officer, that you’re a ‘babysitter.’ Well if you are a baby sitter you love you’re guys. You’re always worried if your guys are happy. Will they be able to their job under the pressure of combat?... That’s what a leader is.”
