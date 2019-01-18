Tragedy struck the Villas section of Lower Township during the early morning hours of Jan. 4, when a house fire claimed the life of Melody Murphy in South Jersey’s first fatal fire of the year.
The 70-year-old wife, mother and church secretary wasn’t able to make it out of the burning home in the 200 block of East Florida Avenue.
Murphy was found in the upstairs bedroom “likely overcome by smoke,” Lower Township police said.
The home didn’t have working smoke alarms, a problem that officials say is becoming all too common and can turn a fire from dangerous to deadly.
“Fire moves fast and it doesn’t discriminate people versus furniture,” Villas Fire Department Chief Richard P. Harron Jr. said. “Fire burns freely with heat fuel and oxygen. Smoke detectors are and have been proven for over 100 years. They’re exactly what they say they are.”
Approximately two thirds of U.S. household fire deaths are attributed to homes with no smoke alarms at all or non-functioning smoke alarms with old or missing batteries, according to the National Fire Protection Association. And, although 24 out of 25 residents surveyed by the NFPA in 2004, 2008 and 2010 reported at least one smoke alarm in their home, that still leaves 5 million households across the U.S. without any smoke alarms.
Harron, who responded to the fire that morning, said that, without smoke detectors, homeowners don’t get the advantage of time to get out of harm’s way and to call for help.
“It’s not just the white thing that hangs on the ceiling of the wall,” Ventnor Fire Chief Michael Cahill said. “It has to be a functioning piece of equipment.”
While state Fire Code requires some buildings to be inspected each year and checked for working smoke detectors, like rentals and businesses, single-family homes don’t unless it’s been recently sold.
“In the old days of the kids taking the batteries out, it’s a real problem,” Cahill said. “It’s the same thing as having a non-working smoke detector.”
The earlier a fire is discovered, the more time is available to escape, according to a NFPA Home Structure Fires December report.
And, while a smoke detector was present in 74 percent of reported home fires, almost three out of every five home fire death resulted from fires with no smoke alarm present or at least on alarm present that did not operate.
“Please don’t paint over it, don’t cover anything, don’t throw it in a drawer and forget about it,” Cahill said. “They don’t save lives if they’re not in operation.”
But non-functioning or absent smoke alarms can not only turn a serious situation fatal for residents, but can also cause dangerous conditions for the firefighters responding.
”We have a delayed response, because it’s delayed notification to the fire department, and if it’s an occupied building and the occupants don’t hear a smoke alarm or are unaware of a fire that’s occurring in the building, now we have to put firefighters in harm’s way to do a search of the building and hopefully rescue the occupants that are still inside the building,” Wildwood Fire Chief Daniel Speigel said.
Speigel echoed Cahill’s statement, adding that a lot of residents just take the batteries out.
“They use them for remote controls or a lot of times around Christmas time, they’ll use them for toys they give their kids,” Speigel said. “It’s crazy what you see.”
But, residents won’t have the option to take out the batteries anymore.
This month, the state code was updated and mandates that all battery-operated smoke detectors must be replaced with ten-year, sealed batteries, Wildwood Fire Official William Cripps explained.
”Basically, what that is, you can’t get to the battery anymore, it’s tamper-resistant,” Cripps said.
While state Fire Code has different requirements for the number of smoke detectors and their placement in different buildings, they generally need to be in and outside of every sleeping room in a single-family home, as well as on each floor.
After large fires, departments generally go out and canvass neighborhoods to make sure other residents have working fire alarms, both chiefs said.
“If we find a building with no smoke alarms, we’ll install them and there’s no charge,” Speigel said. “We just want to make sure people are protected – that’s the biggest thing.”
Last year, through a Red Cross grant, the Ventnor Fire Department installed 80 detectors in 50 different units, Cahill said.
And departments can come out to check detectors if homeowners are unsure if they’re working properly.
“If people have smoke detectors in their place they should test them monthly,” Cahill said. “If it doesn’t go off, if you’re in the city of Ventnor, we’ll come check it.”
Cripps said residents should never feel like they’re bothering their fire department if they need help.
”We’re here for the public and the community,” Cripps said. “If something goes wrong, all they have to do is dial three numbers and they get us to respond as well as the police department.”
While the smoke detector is a homeowner’s first indication of fire, it should be coupled with a family plan of what to do if there’s smoke in the house, Cahill said, adding that the time to plan is before you hear the alarm going off in the middle of the night.
“You have to make sure everyone gets out of the house and has an appropriate meeting point,” Cahill said, adding that all the residents can be accounted for or can let firefighters know if someone is missing. “Anytime we can get some guidance or information, it cuts down the time it takes to make a rescue.”
At the end of the day, smoke detectors are an efficient, cost-effective way of saving lives, Speigel said.
”Without a doubt, the fact that they’re relatively cheap and also they’re available in fire departments if you can’t afford them,” he said. “To not have a working smoke alarm is just irresponsible.”
