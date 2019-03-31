A Pinelands forest fire that began in Burlington County on Saturday grew to 8,000 acres as crews fought the blaze, with officials saying smoke plumes are visible from as far south as Atlantic City.
The fire broke out at 1:45 p.m. in Penn State Forest in Woodland Township and spread to the border of Ocean County near Barnegat. By Sunday morning, it grew to cover 8,000 acres with 50 percent contained, said Department of Environmental Protection Spokesman Larry Hajna.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Hajna said. It was not the result of a prescribed burn, he said. High winds contributed to the fire's spread.
Officials said most of the affected area is wooded, with few homes or buildings nearby. A shelter was set up in Chatsworth for those who wanted to leave the area.
Hajna said there have been no injuries or mandatory evacuations.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service’s B10 Division said on its website that the fire, called it the “Spring Hill Wildfire,” was considered a “major forest fire” that will increase in size as the burn-out operation continues. Part of Route 72 was closed in Barnegat due to the fire.
Residual smoke could be seen from the Atlantic City area to Sandy Hook, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Egg Harbor City resident Nicole Farruggio-Taylor said she was driving over the Lower Bank Bridge in Washington Township around 4:30 on Saturday when she saw a "big plume of smoke" in the sky. She pointed it out to her family members in the car.
"We were speculating that it was a woods fire, or a controlled burn," she said. "It looked localized from where we saw it from."
The smoke-burning odor was reported as far as North Jersey. The Wycoff and Clark police departments advised residents that visible smoke and the smell of the fire filtered into North Jersey on Sunday morning.
Throughout March, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has been setting prescribed burns in the Pinelands to get rid of underbrush and leaves that fuel fires in the spring. Forest fire season typically spans April and May in New Jersey, when there is warm and windy weather, low humidity and increased day length. The fire service managed two controlled burns in Galloway last week.
