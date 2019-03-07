While I won’t say that a day of biting cold and even a few flakes are not in the realm of possibility, after our shot of snow (and rain) on Friday, winter as we know it will be over.
Clouds continue to build Friday as a low-pressure system crawls closer to the region. As it does so, though, high pressure just offshore will win for most of the daytime hours, keeping us dry.
Temperatures in the morning start in the 20s, perhaps teens in the Pine Barrens, rising above freezing by noon.
Between 3 and 5 p.m., a mix of rain and snow will begin, starting first in places like Greenwich Township and then working toward Long Beach Island.
You will see more, if not all snow, north of Route 40, with more rain mixing in toward Cape May.
My thoughts have not changed much from Thursday’s edition of The Press. The precipitation will be light in intensity. The snow that will fall will be wet. This spells good news for the roads, as the strong March sun angle will suppress it from sticking as effectively. So expect a wet, but not white, look to the roads.
By around 9 p.m. or so, it will switch to light rain showers. A coating to 1 inch of snow will be likely when all will be said and done. This is on the last average day of accumulating snowfall at Atlantic City International Airport.
Bring an umbrella for the night out. It all ends between midnight and 3 a.m. Temperatures will then fall into the upper 20s to around 30 come Saturday morning. So, there will be some areas of re-freeze, but not widespread ones.
Saturday will then see a ridge of high pressure build in. The luck of the Irish for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Atlantic City? You bet.
Expect a partly sunny sky throughout the day. Temperatures around the start of the parade at noon will be in the mid 40s in Atlantic City, rising in the upper 40s for much of the parade. The mainland will top out in the low 50s during the afternoon.
Clouds then pile back in Saturday evening. A low-pressure system will chug through the Great Plains into the Great Lakes.
Rain will begin between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday night.
If you will still be celebrating into the night, bring the rain gear. A driving rain will continue for the rest of the night and into Sunday morning.
Winds will pick up out of the south, sustained at 15-20 mph.
Rain will taper off to showers during the late morning or midday Sunday, followed by a boost in temperatures.
Sixty degrees for a high on Sunday looks about right for well inland, with the shore in the 50s. We might be able to grab a peek of sunshine in between the afternoon spotty rain showers.
