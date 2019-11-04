While the first snow of the season will likely fly in the Garden State Thursday night into Friday morning, South Jersey will just see the wintry cold that follows, not the flakes.
A low pressure system will move out of interior New England Thursday. Then, it's cold front will drag across New Jersey Thursday night.
Looking at the Canadian model above, icy air does chase down some rain for a mix or changeover to snow.
For those north of I-80 in New Jersey - think Morris, Sussex and Warren counties, it will do just that, bringing the first flakes of the season. For that corner of the state, it is nothing unusual. While the average first snow of the season is Dec. 02 for Sussex, snow has fallen as early as Oct. 1 (1924).
For South Jersey, though, that cold air will not meet up with the rain in time. When rain begins in South Jersey, just after the early near 5 p.m. sunset, temperatures will be in the 50s. That's a long travel down the thermometer and one night likely will not cut it for a 25 or more degree greater drop in temperatures.
Above is the ensemble forecast for the Global Forecasting System model (GFS, American), showing the forecasted snow accumulation for Atlantic City International Airport. Ensembles are one computer model tweaked with slightly different initial variables to give a range of realistic possibilities with a given day's weather. Only two of the ensembles show any snow for the airport and both are less than a half inch. The ensemble mean, the black line, is barely above 0, meaning that the consensus shows The Press of Atlantic City's forecast of no snow.
So, between a tenth to a quarter inch of liquid precipitation will be likely in southeastern New Jersey as rain wraps up by dawn. However, that potent shot of cold air does not go away with the rain, it keeps coming, being kicked in by a large, Canadian high pressure system.
Temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average will be present on Friday and Saturday, bringing a short, but noteworthy punch of chilly air. It will be winter jacket and wool socks weather. Highs Friday will be in the upper 40s. However, when you add in a strong northerly wind, the word wind chill will return to the vocabulary and make it feel like only 40 during the day. Saturday's highs will only be in the low 40s. Low temperatures will be in the mid-20s on the mainland Friday night, with the shore in the mid-30s.
None of those are record breaking, though taking the 43 degree high Saturday is something that only happens about 5 percent of the time at this point.
Temperatures will bounce back up Sunday and into most of next week. Longer term, there looks to be another storm system present with another shot of winter air behind it. By that point 15 degrees below average means around 40 degrees for highs in much of the region.
