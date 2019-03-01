Tricky traveling will be the name of the game on Friday morning, as a quick shot of snow brings accumulation to South Jersey.
Happy climatological spring!
Snow began on schedule, between 3 and 5 a.m. Friday, starting in places like Stow Creek, then moving east to Surf City. This is all thanks to an area of low pressure moving across the Carolinas. Rain fell in portions of Cape May County but as of 6 a.m., it was all snow everywhere.
Temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees will be present while it snow through Friday morning. The snow will be steady to start the morning commute. Though many roads were brined, when the snow has been moderate, with 0.5 to 1.0 per hour snowfall rates, it has stuck to the roads. Give yourself extra time out there.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be hosting a Facebook Live at 8 a.m. Friday to cover the round of snow impacting the Friday morning commute.
However, the snow will be short lived. By 7 a.m., western Cumberland county will have stopped snowing. North of the Atlantic City Expressway will end by 8 a.m. The remainder of the region will end by 9 a.m.
In terms of totals, I believe we will see a coating to 1 inch for Lower Township, Cape May Point, Cape May, West Cape May and the barrier islands of Cape May County, and up to 2 inches for Cumberland, Atlantic and Ocean counties. The remainder of Cape May County will also fit in this category.
An isolated 3-inch amount will be in the realm of possibility, too.
On a side note, this is kind of a South Jersey Snow Special. The far northern fringes of the state likely remain snow free.
After a midday break, isolated rain showers will pick up during the afternoon. It will be a raw afternoon and areas of fog will be likely.
Steadier rain develops during the evening. Be on the lookout for areas of sleet to mix in north of the White Horse Pike on the mainland. However, it would cause few to no issues.
We will see a few early morning showers Saturday. Clouds will be slow to clear out, but expect afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.
It will be a comfortable early March night with temperatures mostly in the 30s.
Sunday begins dry and sunny. However, clouds will build in during the afternoon as our next storm arrives. This one will be bigger. However, with about three days out, there is still plenty to figure out.
The reason has to do with a large upper-level, low-pressure system in Canada and how far south and east it will move. That has an effect on the track of this system.
This is what we do know. Expect precipitation at some point between Sunday afternoon and Monday, favoring Sunday night into Monday.
Winds will be stiff with the system, blowing from the southeast Sunday and then the northeast, finally the northwest into Monday. Minor stage coastal flooding can’t be ruled out, but it’s less than likely.
In terms of precipitation, some mix of rain and snow will be likely. If you’re a snow lover, an all-snow event will not be in the cards. Furthermore, it’s looking like more rain than snow.
Totals, timing and additional details will come in the next edition of The Press.
