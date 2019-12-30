AVALON —The holiday season is full of rushing.
Rushing to stores, rushing to holiday parties and rushing to send out mail, all in the name of family and friends.
However, when snow threatens to slow down South Jersey during the month, it's people like Brian Juzaitis who plow the streets clean so people can get back up to speed.
Juzaitis, 40, has been a snow plow operator for the Avalon Department of Public Works for over a decade and also serves as the recreation supervisor.
"A very bad winter is taxing, you can't wait for it to break. By the third storm you're happy for the overtime, but tired of it. The last two years were good years (due to lack of many plowing events)," said Juzaitis.
The holiday season is no stranger to snow, either.
With the darkest days of the year and falling temperatures occurring, the nearby COOP station averages 2.4 inches of snow during the month.
On occasion, the snow falls heavy enough to be plowed. According to Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi, the DPW will plow with snowfall above 2 inches on the roads.
A veteran plow driver, Juzaitis is always checking the weather forecast for any snow storms on the horizon.
"The day or even two days before we'll start prepping if we know it's going to be a big storm," Juzaitis.
That involves making sure all of the maintenance is done on the plow and vehicles that carry them. The town has dump trucks or trash trucks that can be equipped with a plow. Juzaitis uses both, depending on the situation.
"With lots of elderly in town, safety is at the top of the list," Juzaitis said.
Juzaitis walks around his 2001 truck to make sure that the lights are all functioning. He takes out an oil stick longer than his arm from underneath the hood to see if it needs more oil. Plows attached, he makes sure it can be maneuvered move up and down efficiently enough to move snow.
"It's unique here in our town. There's no cars on the street, that's the biggest plus. So our public works go from curb to curb... The dedication of our borough employees is second to none," said Tom McCullough, 73, who's lived in Avalon permanently since 2004 after purchasing a home in 2000.
Even in a sleepy shore town during the winter, though, when the snow hits, Juzaitis is there for every flake.
"Think about our families. It's not an option to come into work. You think about if your kids are OK.," sad Juzaitis, who is the father to 3 and 6 year olds in Cape May Court House.
Once the snow begins to accumulate, Juzaitis is in the driver's seat.
"The first hour is the best part... The drop of the plow and going, that's the best part," said Juzaitis.
Navigating with his team through the 86 lane miles which take into the number of miles of total road, including all lanes and the shoulders, Juzaitis knows where issues that can damage the plow or even hurt himself may lie.
"Any street under construction is the toughest to plow because you don't know what's in front of you... You move through it slowly," Juzaitis said.
"We've had a lot of construction here over the years and patchwork done by the contractors," said Dave Knocke, 90, an Avalon resident since 1993.
Juzaitis mentioned that it's not just the snow they're watching out for. Strong winds that arrive with nor'easters can create roadway hazards.
"We'll pull cable and phone lines to the side of the road," said Juzaitis.
Two day storms are not uncommon in this part of the East Coast, meaning multiple shifts on the road.
"We'll run about 12 hours and then come in for a couple of hours," said Juzaitis.
A veteran of the snow plow, Juzaitis says a successful day on the roads comes to two factors.
"Rest as much as you can because you need it to pay attention. A good breakfast is important," said Juzaitis.
When the snow is over, Juzaitis' work still continues, often into the next morning, which is a critical time for a snow plow operator.
"That first hour, when the sun comes out after a storm, we need it (to continue clearing the roads) to get you safe," said Juzaitis.
Juzaitis' work with a winter storm does not go unnoticed.
"It makes the situation in town so darn safe. It's conducive to cutting down on accidents and being stuck in the snow," said McCullough.
The recognition spreads not just during or in the immediate aftermath of a storm. Juzaitis said residents will come out to the following council meetings to sing their praises.
"I've been very impressed with our public works. I found out that they have a program, where if you call the public works they will come and open up your driveway for you. They'll put you on the list." said McCullough.
