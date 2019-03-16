The luck will run out as Saint Patrick's Day Weekend comes to a close. Snow and rain showers will be pass through the mid-Atlantic on Monday.
Clouds will build throughout the night on Sunday night. An Alberta Clipper system will pass into the mid-Atlantic. Between 1 a.m. to 3 a.m., a mix of rain and shower showers will fall. This will be present until drying out midday. Here are the details.
More snow will be mixing in west of the Parkway than east of the Parkway. Temperatures at the start time will be in the upper 20s on the mainland and around 32 at the shore. I doubt any snow appreciably sticks to roads at the shore. The precipitation will be light and scattered, and some of you may wind up completely dry. Winds will remain under 10 mph at this time.
Temperatures during the morning commute will be around 32 to the mid-30s. So, expect some slick roads, but issues will be limited. In terms of accumulations, coatings to an inch, mainly on grassy and colder surface, will be likely.
The afternoon will then be cloudy. Highs will go in the mid-40s, melting off any snow.
A second stroke of Saturday luck will overtake South Jersey for the region's events.
