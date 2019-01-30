A snow squall warning is in effect for parts of South Jersey through 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The warning is in effect for the northern fringe of Atlantic County, including the towns of Hammonton, Mullica Township, Egg Harbor City, Galloway and Port Republic. All of southern Ocean County is in this as well.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
A snow squall warning is a new product that the National Weather Service can issue. The NWS says that "life-threatening travel" can occur in the whiteout conditions caused by the squall.
A snow squall is similar to a thunderstorm. It is brief, but intense. Up to a quick inch of snow will be possible in places that do see one. Additionally, strong gusts can cause issues for high-profile vehicles and loose objects. A rapid drop in temperatures will cause that snow to freeze.
An arctic cold front will drop this afternoon, potentially bringing snow that will break ope…
