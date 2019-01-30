Winter snow storm
Near white-out conditions in Pleasantville during the winter snow storm Thursday morning, Jan. 4, 2018

 VERNON OGRODNEK / Multimedia Editor

A snow squall warning is in effect for parts of South Jersey through 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Snow Squall Warning

A snow squall warning will be effect for the areas shaded in magenta until 4:15 p.m.

The warning is in effect for the northern fringe of Atlantic County, including the towns of Hammonton, Mullica Township, Egg Harbor City, Galloway and Port Republic. All of southern Ocean County is in this as well.

A snow squall warning is a new product that the National Weather Service can issue. The NWS says that "life-threatening travel" can occur in the whiteout conditions caused by the squall.

A snow squall is similar to a thunderstorm. It is brief, but intense. Up to a quick inch of snow will be possible in places that do see one. Additionally, strong gusts can cause issues for high-profile vehicles and loose objects. A rapid drop in temperatures will cause that snow to freeze. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

