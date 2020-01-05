Some of you have asked for it, some of you have been happy without it. Either way, some snow will return to the forecast after rain Tuesday in a brief wintry blast.
It’ll be a fairly comfortable Monday morning for early January standards out there. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s out in Cape May Court House and the mainland, with mid-30s in Atlantic City and the shore.
Cloud cover will be prevalent to start, leftovers from a weak disturbance that just poked its head into our area. However, it should be mostly sunny by the end of the morning commute.
High temperatures will be in the seasonable, winter jacket territory for the day. A breezy west-northwest wind will blow, but it will not be as strong as Sunday, when West Cape May gusted to 44 mph and Fortescue gusted to 48 mph.
Overnight, temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening. Come Tuesday morning, lows will be in the mid- to upper 20s inland, with mid-30s along the shore.
Sun will start off the morning but quickly get replaced by clouds. The storm system tracked for the past few days will come to fruition, coming from the mid-South and moving our way. Rain will turn to a low-end winter weather event. If you read Sunday’s column, I mentioned that a storm offshore would bring more snow, and that’s what it looks like.
Rain will begin between 3 to 5 p.m., with temperatures at or just above 40 at the start time. Winds will be out of the southeast but then pick up as it turns to the northeast. That will bring colder air into the picture.
Places like Hammonton and Deerfield Township can change over to snow as early as 6 p.m. Poor timing for the evening commute. However, most places should hold off until around 8 or 9 p.m. Those along the immediate shore and south of Cape May Court House may only mix with snow during this time.
Snow will stick mainly on grassy or colder surfaces. However, the overnight timing will mean roads can see snow on them when it’s moderate in intensity, which is expected at times. With the rain falling beforehand, brining or salting will be hard to do.
It will be a quick hitter, though. Between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., the precipitation will be out of here. Watch for re-freeze afterward. In terms of snowfall totals, it should be a coating to 2 inches for many.
What can change? The intensity of the snow. If it’s just light, I doubt it will stick on roads.
Wednesday will see whipping winds and a mix of clouds and sun. Sustained winds 20-25 mph with gusts around 35 mph and 45 mph at the shore will be likely. Downed tree limbs or spotty power outages will not be ruled out at the shore. It’ll feel like 25-35 degrees during the day with afternoon highs just above 40.
