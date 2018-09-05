ATLANTIC CITY — On the first day without train service between the resort and Philadelphia, commuters had almost no issues finding a corresponding bus route with an open seat.
NJ Transit shut down the Atlantic City Rail Line Wednesday until early 2019 for installation of federally-mandated safety equipment known as positive train control. Having known about the temporary shutdown since it was announced in early-August, daily commuters on the rail line were prepared for Wednesday's expanded bus service.
James Barber, of Galloway, arrived at the Egg Harbor City train station nearly 30 minutes earlier than he usually does to catch the 9:13 a.m. train to Philadelphia. Barber said he was surprised to see ample parking and an employee from NJ Transit available to direct riders to the proper bus.
"I expected a headache this morning," Barber said. "But, so far, so good."
Barber estimated his daily commute would be about an hour longer each way, but the 57-year-old accountant said the 25 percent discount on his monthly pass was worth any additional travel time.
NJ Transit increased the number of point-to-point departures and arrivals between Atlantic City and Philadelphia with expanded local and express service. The rail line only had 13 weekday departures from the oceanside resort to Philadelphia. On Wednesday, the express bus route, No. 551, had over 30 scheduled departures from Atlantic City.
NJ Transit did not respond to an inquiry about any reported issues, such as overcrowding or delayed buses. Passengers at the Atlantic City Bus Terminal, as well as the train stations in Absecon and Egg Harbor City, had few issues boarding the morning rush hour buses.
Alyssa Martin, 26, of Margate, said she looked up the bus schedule the night before and found that the express bus from Atlantic City would actually be faster, assuming there was no traffic.
"I was surprised (at the travel time)," she said.
Martin said she may consider using the bus even after train service is restored if the commute proves to be as quick as advertised.
"I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people (stay with the bus in January), because the train always had delays and stuff like that anyway," Martin said.
The federal government has given NJ transit a Dec. 31, 2018 deadline to install PTC on the agency's 11 rail lines. As of late-August, NJ Transit officials said only 60 percent of installation had been completed. No PTC installation has been completed on the Atlantic City Rail Line, as of the temporary shutdown.
NJ Transit reported widespread delays and cancellations on several rail lines in North Jersey due to Amtrak signal problems.
