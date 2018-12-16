A hose of rain is focused on South Jersey for most of the day Saturday. We will be doing it all over again Sunday.
Rain on Saturday was not extreme, but it was a solid soaking, and likely put us in second place for the all-time wettest year at Atlantic City International Airport. (It was too early to tell at the time of writing.) The record will be 65.80 inches of ran. Looking at other weather stations, Cape May winds up near the bottom of the top ten for wettest years. Millville does not even crack the top ten, though still well above average.
Turning back to Sunday, the main low pressure responsible for this weekend washout so far will be just to the south of us, connected by a front. This will slowly slide east during the day, keeping us near ground zero for dreary conditions. Winds will continue to be stiff from the east, at 12-18 mph.
Rain coverage will be hit or miss throughout the day. In the opposite of Saturday, those south of the Atlantic City Expressway will be the driest. If you want to check out the holiday shops and decorations in Cape May or Stone Harbor for the day, it will not be the worst of days, just have the rain gear. To the north, it will be tough to have extended dry periods. Roadway flooding in the typical spots will be likely but that will be all. High temperatures will stay steady from the overnight, in the upper 40s.
Winds will flip to the north Sunday evening, rushing in drier air. The last drops will be out between 7 p.m. to midnight. Those on the mainland will have the potential for snow to mix in with the rain. However, accumulations will be slim to none from that.
Temperatures fall into the 30s overnight. The weekend’s gray weather will just be a memory as the sun comes out for Monday morning. We will begin a 24-hour period of strong, northwest winds, sustaining at 15-20 mph. Gusts will be in the 30s on the mainland and the 40s at the shore. Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The cold air will not have fully caught up with us, yet, so it will be in the upper 40s.
Tuesday will be in the low 40s as it does, though. Winds will weaken by the afternoon.
