A crowd of World Cup Soccer fans watch the final match between France and Croatia at the Angelsea Pub in North Wildwood, on Sunday, July 15, 2018. The Angelsea Pub is a favorite among locals to watch soccer matches on TV all year long, and even has a Hall of Fame for local soccer players and coaches.
Soccer fans watch, celebrate World Cup at Anglesea Pub
- Press staff reports
