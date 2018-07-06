Jersey Shore
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, from left, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Deena Nicole and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, from the cast of "Jersey Shore," present the best on-screen team at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

 NICHOLAS HUBA Staff Writer

The producers of the MTV's "Jersey Shore" have been given permits to film in Atlantic City this weekend. National media outlets initially reported the cast and crew are also filming in Wildwood, but city officials said that is news to them.

The announcement elicited various reactions from social media: 

What do YOU think about the cast coming to our neck of the Jersey Shore? Sound off in the comments.

