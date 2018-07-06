The producers of the MTV's "Jersey Shore" have been given permits to film in Atlantic City this weekend. National media outlets initially reported the cast and crew are also filming in Wildwood, but city officials said that is news to them.
The announcement elicited various reactions from social media:
I’m gonna be in wildwood the same time the jersey shore cast is gonna be there filming family vacation 😎— Amanda Schuren (@amandapaiiigex3) July 6, 2018
Yo if the Jersey Shore cast is actually filming in Wildwood I know where I’m moving 🏖— yung rezzi (@JessSchenn2910) July 6, 2018
absolutely devastated to hear that the cast of jersey shore, aka my FAVORITE celebrities in the world since 2009, will possibly be moving to wildwood the weekend i’m out of the freaking country— devin jones (@devinjonesss) July 6, 2018
I might be the only person who thinks the Jersey Shore cast coming to Wildwood is a terrible idea— Moira (@moira_evans) July 6, 2018
