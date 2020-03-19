ATLANTIC CITY — More than 1,000 housing authority seniors had free food delivered to their residences on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Tom Hannon, the executive director of the resort's housing authority.
The Community Foodbank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, provided such items as water, milk, bread, vegetables and other essentials for the deliveries, Hannon said.
Earlier this week, a series of phone were made among: Small; City Council President George Tibbitt; the Volunteers of America; and Anthony Brower, leader of the Friends In Action nonprofit, said Hannon, who was included among the calls.
They coordinated the first delivery of food to seniors in both housing authority and non-housing authority buildings, Hannon said.
The non- housing authority, senior-living buildings that were a part of the drop off were New York Avenue Apartments, 1313 Baltic, Commnunity Haven, Best of Life and 101 Boardwalk, Hannon said.
The city hopes to make deliveries to homebound seniors at least once a week depending on the availability of items from the FoodBank, Hannon said.
ShopRite and Cedar markets also have offered to deliver foods to seniors, Hannon said.
The Nammour family, who owns multiple Cedar Basic Food markets in the resort, would like to make home deliveries to housebound seniors.
Issa Nammour called Small and offered to deliver food to seniors who were afraid to leave their homes for fear of catching the new coronavirus, said Asad Nammour, Issa's brother.
The store would like to help people those who are 65 and older and who have health issues.
The Nammour family is looking for a couple of volunteers, possibly working for one of the city's cab companies, who could donate time during a two- to three-hour window, Asad Nammour said.
The deliveries would be made from the Cedar Basic Food market at 1700 Baltic Ave. and is one of the bigger locations in the resort.
Pandemonium reigned inside the store Monday, said Nammour on Wednesday.
"It was really hectic. We had four or five butchers working and two registers," said Nammour, who added his lot was so full of cars that people were parking illegally on MLK Boulevard. "It has calmed down. People are filled up now."
People have asked whether the store has closed or whether they cut down their hours, but currently, they are still open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Nammour said. Merchandise, meats, groceries and water are still coming in, he said.
"People, don't panic," said Nammour, who added seniors needing home deliveries will want water, bread, cold cuts, canned good and deli basics.
Paul Winkworth, owner of the Atlantic City Luxury Black Car Service, said using cab drivers to to deliver food to homebound seniors sounds like a good idea to him.
Most of the drivers for Atlantic City Luxury Black Car Service are parttime, and they have been affected by the closuure of the casinos as a lot of their business is trips from the Atlantic City International Airport, Philadelphia or New York City to the casinos, Winkworth said.
ATLANTIC CITY — In an ongoing effort to mitigate risk and exposure to the new coronavirus, t…
ShopRite and Cedar markets also have offered to deliver foods to seniors, Hannon said.
Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who 3rd Ward contains the Cedar Basic Food market on Baltic Avenue, said it is a good idea if Cedar wants to help out..
St. James A.M.E. Church volunteers distribute bags of food on the fourth Thursday of each month, Shabazz said.
People interested in volunteering to drive food to homebound seniors in the resort can call Cedar Basic Food at 609-428-7595.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.