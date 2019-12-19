BRIGANTINE — About 5000 customers lost power Wednesday night following equipment issues with local electric infrastructure, said Atlantic City Electric spokesman Frank Tedesco.
The outages lasted from 10:06 p.m. until 12:18 a.m. Thursday morning.
"There was an equipment issue on top of a utility pole in close proximity to the Brigantine substation which ... affected two distribution feeder lines," Tedesco said.
Tedesco added that Atlantic City Electric has plans to modernize the local energy grid across the company's coverage area, which will include the addition of a new substation and the rebuilding of transmission lines in Brigantine, which will reduce the length of outages and the number of customers impacted by them.
