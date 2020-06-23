Our first extended stretch of humid air will go away Wednesday after rain showers, and its associated cold front, sweep through. Only a touch of muggy air will be present Thursday and Friday. Then, the humidity will be on the rise again.
A storm system overnight will roll off the coast Wednesday morning. A few showers, or even a thunderstorm, will be possible through 8 to 10 a.m. However, there will be dry areas. Morning lows will be around 70 degrees. But that will be the last of the rain for the day.
Once that cold front passes through, dew points will drop into the low 60s, just a touch humid. Loads of sunshine will fill in for the afternoon and it will be fantastic for any summer activities, if though, on the warm side. High temperatures will be near 90 for much of the mainland. The shore, meanwhile, will be in the low to mid-80s.
It will still be a mild Wednesday night, but you could get away without the air conditioner. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s, again sans the high dew points. Overnight, under a mainly clear sky, lows will be in the mid-60s inland, staying around 70 at the shore.
A system will try to move in from the Deep South on Thursday. However, we do have high pressure in the Northeast, which will keep dew points in the low 60s again. This will come down to a matter of miles, but I do believe there will be rain in South Jersey, for some.
Prepare for showers and storms from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, mainly south of Route 30. Still, it will not be a washout. For the rest of the region, rain isn’t guaranteed. If you have no tolerance for rain, then move activities and work to another day. Otherwise, I believe you’ll be fine. Highs will be in the upper 70 to low 80s.
Friday will bring the highest combination of warm, not hot temperatures, sunshine and lower dew points. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on a west wind (gusts up to 25 mph). The beach may have the dreaded flies. However, it will be a great weather day to get an early start on the islands, where highs will be in the upper 70s. The mainland will be in the mid-80s.
Compared to Tuesday’s column, there’s more optimistic news on what I initially believed to be a “50-50” weekend, as a ridge of high pressure in the Deep South prevents any organized systems from moving through.
Saturday will very likely be dry. It’ll be sizzling, too. Hop in the pool or beach, just watch your feet on the sand or pool deck. Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds as highs top out in the low 90s for much of the mainland. The shore does get the refreshing sea breeze, which will keep it in the mid-80s.
Sunday will see morning sun give way to p.m. pop-up storms.
