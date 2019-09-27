If you like summer, this weekend has something for you. If you like fall, we have a taste of that for you too.
And since we all need some rain, we’ll try to squeeze out a shower as well.
A couple areas of fog will be present during the early morning hours, similar to Friday. Temperatures will range from the mid-50s well in the Pine Barrens, to the upper 50s along the Garden State Parkway corridor, and to the mid-60s at the shore. We’ll be loaded with sunshine.
Labor Day weekend isn’t the end of the summer tourism season in South Jersey anymore.
High pressure will slowly lose its grip over the region. As a result, winds will move from southeast to south throughout the day. This will continue the seesaw of temperatures we have experienced. This time, we’ll be on the summery side.
Afternoon highs will peak in the mid-80s west of the parkway, tapering down to the upper 70s on the sandy shores. Water temperatures will stay very mild for this time of year, and as long as there are lifeguards, enjoy a locals summer kind of day.
Clouds and stickier air will build in later in the day and especially overnight. We’ll be on the southern edge of a storm system. No umbrella will be needed Saturday evening. However, if you will be out deep into the night, between midnight and 5 a.m., isolated showers will pass through. Even if you see one, though, it should be light and quick-passing.
Complaints about rainy weekends at the shore were few and far between this summer, and for g…
Winds will turn to the northwest for Sunday, bumping down the dew points and temperatures. Think Friday for our feel — a bit of crisp air and warm but not hot temperatures accompanied by a mostly sunny sky. Winds will turn to the northeast during the afternoon.
Monday will be an extension of Sunday. All outdoor work and afterschool activities will get a passing grade with flying colors. After a good morning for leaving the windows open, afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid-70s.
As we enter October, we will not bring any cooldown to the air. In fact, it will be quite the opposite.
Expect summery conditions for Tuesday through Thursday. Mainland highs in the 80s with warm weather at the shore will be expected. The heat will peak Wednesday, which, as the forecast stands now, will best the previous daily record at Atlantic City International Airport. You’ll likely want the air conditioning Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Finally, spotty, minor-stage coastal flooding will continue to be likely Saturday and Sunday nights.
We’ll just reach flood stage, so only the most sensitive areas in your neighborhood will see water.
Parts of South Jersey are in a moderate drought
For the first time since April of 2017, some of the Garden State is hurting for water. Salem County, as well as a small part of Gloucester County, were placed in moderate drought stage by the United States Drought Monitor on Thursday.
Only 2.75% of the state is in drought while 66.97% of the state are in "Abnormally Dry" conditions. This pre-drought condition includes essentially everywhere south of the White Horse Pike. This is in an increase from 47.92% on Sept. 19.
Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.
Abnormally Dry - D0
This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:
Delayed planting and stunted crop growth
An elevated fire danger
Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens
A decline in surface water levels
Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected at least once a year in New Jersey.
Moderate Drought - D1
This is the first official drought category. During this time:
Irrigation use increases
Hay and grain yields are lower than normal
Honey production declines
Wildfires and ground fires increase
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity
Severe Drought - D2
Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This includes:
Outdoor water restrictions are implemented
Warnings are issued on outdoor burns
Water quality is poor
Golf courses conserve water
Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size
Producers begin feeding cattle
Poor air quality
Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects
Fish kills occur
Extreme Drought - D3
Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Crop loss is widespread
Christmas tree farms are stressed
Wells are running dry
Well drillers and bulk water haulers see increased business
Water recreation and hunting are modified
Wildlife disease outbreak is observed
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water is observed
River temperatures are warm
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs perhaps once a decade.
Exceptional Drought - D4
Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).
During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Be sure to watch Joe's daily forecast videos online. This forecast is updated Monday through Friday. For articles and more, you can also follo…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.