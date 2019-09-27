Partly Sunny Haze
JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

If you like summer, this weekend has something for you. If you like fall, we have a taste of that for you too.

And since we all need some rain, we’ll try to squeeze out a shower as well.

A couple areas of fog will be present during the early morning hours, similar to Friday. Temperatures will range from the mid-50s well in the Pine Barrens, to the upper 50s along the Garden State Parkway corridor, and to the mid-60s at the shore. We’ll be loaded with sunshine.

High pressure will slowly lose its grip over the region. As a result, winds will move from southeast to south throughout the day. This will continue the seesaw of temperatures we have experienced. This time, we’ll be on the summery side.

Afternoon highs will peak in the mid-80s west of the parkway, tapering down to the upper 70s on the sandy shores. Water temperatures will stay very mild for this time of year, and as long as there are lifeguards, enjoy a locals summer kind of day.

Clouds and stickier air will build in later in the day and especially overnight. We’ll be on the southern edge of a storm system. No umbrella will be needed Saturday evening. However, if you will be out deep into the night, between midnight and 5 a.m., isolated showers will pass through. Even if you see one, though, it should be light and quick-passing.

Winds will turn to the northwest for Sunday, bumping down the dew points and temperatures. Think Friday for our feel — a bit of crisp air and warm but not hot temperatures accompanied by a mostly sunny sky. Winds will turn to the northeast during the afternoon.

Monday will be an extension of Sunday. All outdoor work and afterschool activities will get a passing grade with flying colors. After a good morning for leaving the windows open, afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid-70s.

As we enter October, we will not bring any cooldown to the air. In fact, it will be quite the opposite.

Expect summery conditions for Tuesday through Thursday. Mainland highs in the 80s with warm weather at the shore will be expected. The heat will peak Wednesday, which, as the forecast stands now, will best the previous daily record at Atlantic City International Airport. You’ll likely want the air conditioning Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Finally, spotty, minor-stage coastal flooding will continue to be likely Saturday and Sunday nights.

We’ll just reach flood stage, so only the most sensitive areas in your neighborhood will see water.

