SOMERS POINT — Bear hunting season in New Jersey is not until October, but if Tom Major and his wife, Doris, have their way, there might be a bear hunt in Somers Point long before then. In fact, they have even gone as far as to offer their home on Osborne Avenue as the very first house on the bear hunt.
The bear hunt that Majors are suggesting is not for grizzly or black bears; theirs is a hunt for the fuzzy and cuddly stuffed variety.
“Our daughter lives in Winchester, Virginia, and they had a bear hunt in her town, and the school children loved it. And we think the kids in Somers Point would enjoy it as well,” Tom Major said.
“I see the children walking with their families each day since they are all at home, and I am certain the number of families walking will increase as the weather improves. The bear hunt gives the kids something to be on the look out for while they are walking, friendly bears. They can count the bears in people’s windows or on the porch,” said Major. He added that his grandchildren who live in Manchester, Virginia, really enjoyed the hunt for the bears; they count them and talk about big ones, little ones, bears with hats and bears waving flags. The number of bears continues to increase as neighbors will join in and put bears in their windows, making it a scavenger hunt that keeps changing. Major said he thought it was fantastic when the Somers Point teachers' car parade came through the neighborhood, and the bear hunt is another activity the entire community can easily embrace. “It let the children and the world know that we love them, and this pandemic is not the end of the world,” added Major, who is a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
The idea for “going on a bear hunt”’ comes from the popular children’s book “Teddy Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenburg, written in 1989. The book takes children on a hunt to find a big furry bear through tall grass that goes swish, swish, swish and mud that goes squish, squish, squish.
It is quite simple to join the bear hunt in Somers Point. Simply place a stuffed bear in a window of your home so when families go for car rides or walks they can hunt for bears. Communities across the country are participating in bear hunts for the little ones to enjoy.
The question Tom Major has for Somers Point children and their teachers: How many bears can you find?
