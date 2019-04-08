Somers Point will receive $130,000 to develop its bike path, part of a combined $1 million going to three municipalities for Bikeway projects in fiscal year 2019.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state Department of Transportation grants Monday.
Lawrence Township in Mercer County will receive $370,000, and Garfield in Bergen County will receive $500,000.
This year NJDOT will deliver $164.25 million in funded grant programs to over 95 percent of New Jersey’s municipalities and counties, according to the state.
“The Murphy Administration continues to understand the importance of the Local Bikeway program and has made it a priority to maintain high funding levels for these Local Aid grant programs that help build safety and quality-of-life projects for the biking community,” said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez Scaccetti.
