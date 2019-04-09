SOMERS POINT _ Somers Point will receive $130,000 to develop a bike route and improve sidewalks to connect the southern end of its existing bike path with a state funded route over the new Garden State Parkway bridge.
The new bikeway will be painted on the shoulder of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, said City Administrator Wes Swain. It will connect with a state path going south at Route 9.
Sidewalks will be made compliant with access for disabled laws, said Swain.
The city also has a $200,000 Safe Streets to Transit grant to install sidewalks along the west side of Route 9 from West Laurel Drive to Somers Point- Mays Landing Road, where it snakes through the Greate Bay Country Club, said Swain.
Between the two projects, Swain said the city should have its routes to the new Parkway bridge ready sometime in 2019 to 2020. The bridge construction is expected to be done in May, according to the state.
Rutala Associates, a local planning firm, completed the application on the City’s behalf.
“The City and the School Board have been working together to pursue funding for sidewalks along Route 9 for many years," said Mayor Jack Glasser. "Now, with this grant, we can provide a safe pedestrian walkway.”
A total of 1,500 linear feet of 4-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed. Guard rail and curbing will be installed to protect the users of the sidewalk. A split rail fence will separate the sidewalk from adjacent private properties. Twelve utility poles must be relocated to make room for the sidewalk.
The Safe Streets to Transit program is one of several safety initiatives funded through the State Transportation Trust Fund, which gets its funds from the gasoline tax.
The recent gas tax increase in 2016 more than doubled the overall amount of funds for NJDOT’s Local Aid programs to $400 million, according to the state.
The bikeway funding is part of a combined $1 million going to three municipalities for projects in fiscal year 2019, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. He announced the state Department of Transportation grants Monday.
Lawrence Township in Mercer County will receive $370,000, and Garfield in Bergen County will receive $500,000.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.