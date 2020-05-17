Physical education teacher Gregory Bradley lets his students know exactly what to expect each day.
“You know the deal,” he said before a recent session. “We got class at 9 a.m. every day. We warm up. We work out. We cool down at the end.”
But since the COVID-19 pandemic,
Bradley delivers that message via YouTube video.
Bradley, 36, grew up in Cinnaminson.
He is in his 12th year as a teacher but is first at Dawes Avenue Elementary School in Somers Point, Bradley does a video class five days a week for his students on YouTube. Students from other schools can also join in the workouts.
“I just thought I’d start a YouTube channel,” Bradley said, "and do my class from my kitchen. It’s kind of taken off. The parents love it.”
Bradley lives in Ocean City with his wife Meredith and 7-month-old daughter Parker. Sometimes his daughter stars in the videos.
In a recent video, Parker started to cry, so Bradley picked her up and continued the workout with her in his arms.
“I’m showing everybody that ‘Hey, this is real life,’ ” he said. “I’m not that fitness instructor in Hawaii on the beach. I’m a stay-at-home dad right now trying to be a teacher and continuing to try to do the best I can for the kids.”
He posts his PE Live! Videos each morning at 9 a.m. at https://www.youtube.com/gregorybradley. Bradley began this week more than 280 subscribers. He averages 500 views per day.
“I have people do it from around the country,” he said, “which is pretty cool. It’s rewarding. I think I bring a lot of energy to the table. It’s authentic.”
The videos are between 15 and 20 minutes long. Children can participate live or watch them later in the day.
“Make sure you have some water,” he said as Tuesday’s video began. “Make sure your shoes are tied.”
Bradley does his best to keep his students’ attention. He has a daily trivia question. Each day has a theme. Monday is exercise with your family day. As part of Super Hero Thursdays, Bradley has dressed up as Spider-Man and Iron Man.
“Kids were loving that,” he said. “You have to keep your viewers engaged.”
Bradley has the ability to interact with students via a live YouTube chat.
“I wanted to be present in my student’s lives,” he said. “It’s through a computer, but I wanted them to see me every day. They can say hello, and I can say hello right back to them.”
In these days of online learning, Bradley said it’s important for children to stay active. The pandemic has canceled youth sports leagues. Bradley, who works in the summer as an Ocean City lifeguard, might keep posting the videos through the summer.
“I’m learning a lot myself,” he said. “I do plan on continuing this even if school does get back in the fall. I feel good about doing it.”
