SOMERS POINT — It's been a long process, but on Wednesday, city officials were finally able to cut the ribbon on the docks of a new marina they hope will be an economic beacon for the city.
"With the help of the state, the grants and the hard work of the City Council, what we have today is this beautiful dock and building that will be able to be used for manyyears to come and for many people to come and visit what we have here in Somers Point," Mayor Jack Glasser said.
The new dock is on the bay front at Higbee Avenue, next to the city's municipal park beach and down the road from the recently renovated Gateway Theater.
Somers Point used a $1.45 million National Boating Infrastructure grant to build the marina and a $550,000 grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation to fund the dredging and general marina construction.
Glasser said city officials first applied for grants to build the marina in 2003. The proposals received a second wind in 2015, with help from city planner grant writer Jim Rutala.
Last September, the City Council approved a contract with Wickberg Marina Contracting Inc. of Belford, Monmouth County, for the dredging and Walters Marine Construction of Ocean View.
The new marina features 20 transient boat slips and additional slips for larger tour boats and emergency vessels.
Glasser said the recent docking of the Duke O' Fluke fishing tour boat has helped attract sea bass to the channel.
Bobby Graham, of Beesley's Point, was hired as the dock master. Graham was the dock master of the neighboring Harbour Cove Marina for 31 years. The new marina has significantly fewer slips than the one Graham previously managed, but he and city officials say the location and proximity to Somers Point's historic bay-front district will keep the marina busy during the season.
Graham said he was contracted to work seasonally, from May 15 to Sept. 15, with flexibility for the shoulder seasons.
"The marina provides an additional waterfront amenity to our exciting Bay Front Historic District that entices visitors to stop, enjoy and explore everything that Somers Point has to officer," city Economic Development Advisory Commission Chair Greg Sykora said in a statement.
"I'm a kid who grew up down here when there was nothing on the beach," Glasser said. The crowd of locals who live and grew up in Somers Point recalled there being a diving board and small pier. "There was nothing down here, we just dove off the end of the pier for fun. ... But we still got stuck in the mud," he said.
The marina is open for docking, but officials say future amenities will include electricity, water and pump-out facilities for boaters.
"People think it's a short distance from a place like Atlantic City to Cape May," said Glasser, "but it's not... our marina will be a nice stop along the way."
"We anticipate that this is going to drive another economic engine here, it's going to drive business here." said Somers Point city council president Sean McGuigan.
"There are many people to thank," said Glasser, "for allowing us to do this and making this another piece we can be proud of in Somers Point".
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.