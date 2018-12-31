After 31 years with the Somers Point Police Department, Chief Michael Boyd announced his retirement.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Boyd became a Somers Point police officer on Aug. 24, 1981 and served throughout the department as a patrol division supervisor, detective and patrol division commander.
Boyd, 61, became chief of police in 2012. According to Press archives, he became the the third chief to head the city's Police Department in more than a quarter-century.
Boyd also helped implement the Law Enforcement Against Drugs and School Resource Officer programs with the town's school district.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.