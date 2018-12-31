Boyd

Chief of Police Michael Boyd announces his retirement after a 31 year career.  

 Provided / Somers Point Police Department

After 31 years with the Somers Point Police Department, Chief Michael Boyd announced his retirement.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Boyd became a Somers Point police officer on Aug. 24, 1981 and served throughout the department as a patrol division supervisor, detective and patrol division commander. 

Boyd, 61, became chief of police in 2012. According to Press archives, he became the the third chief to head the city's Police Department in more than a quarter-century.

Boyd also helped implement the Law Enforcement Against Drugs and School Resource Officer programs with the town's school district.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments