The Kmart in Somers Point is one of four stores in the state scheduled to close before the end of the year.
The discount chain, owned by Sears Holdings, announced Friday that besides the Somers Point location, Kmart stores in Wayne, Passaic County; Trenton, Mercer County; and Wall, Monnouth County; were also closing.
“Liquidation sales are expected to begin in mid-September, and the stores are planned to be closed by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs,” said Larry Costello, public relations director for Sears/Kmart in a written statement.
Architect hired to convert former Kmart to VA clinic
In August 2018, it was announced that the Kmart store in Manahawkin was to close by September 2018.
In January 2017, Kmart stores in Pleasantville and Middle Township announced their closings by the end of March 2017 as part of a group of 78 store shutdowns across the country.
