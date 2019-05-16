HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Somers Point man was injured after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Thursday on Main Street, police said.
At 3:52 p.m., police arrived on Main Street near Lenape Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
Thomas Putney was traveling east on Main Street when his Harley-Davidson collided with a Toyota Rav4 driven by Tiffany Smith, 50, of Dorothy in Weymouth Township, who was traveling west on Main Street, police said.
Smith did not report any injuries, police said.
Police and an ambulance squad arrived on the scene shortly after, diverting traffic off Main Street for about an hour and attending to the motorcycle driver.
The Mays Landing and Laureldale volunteer fire companies set up a landing area for a medical helicopter near the lake. The helicopter was recalled, and Putney was taken to the hospital by ambulance, a dispatcher said. Police described his injuries as life-threatening.
Hamilton Township Rescue and AtlantiCare medical personnel assisted, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 609-625-2700.
Staff Writers Avalon Zoppo and Vincent Jackson contributed to this report.
