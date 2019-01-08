SEA ISLE CITY — It could soon be "the most watched show" in Sea Isle City: A 24-hour online live-stream of flooding along one of the most frequently inundated streets.
There are plans to mount a web camera on the public works building on the corner of 40th Street and Central Avenue in the next three to four weeks to let residents watch flooding in real-time there.
The camera, which costs about $5,000, is funded through a grant from OceanFirst Bank to the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, a group of more than 20 municipalities that formed after Hurricane Sandy.
The goal? To let residents know when to keep cars parked in the driveway or what parts of the city to avoid, said Tom Quirk, executive director of the NJCC.
""If you live in the area, the web cam will let you know to avoid this area," Quirk said. "And if you own a summer home, the camera will give you an idea in real time of what's happening in the city."
The city recently released a flood mitigation study prepared by Egg Harbor Township-based Maser Consulting P.A. that recommended additional storm water pump stations, placing check valves on outfall structures and building berms along streets in low lying areas adjacent to salt marshes.
But the web cam will improve communications with residents about flooding, outside of the typical flood text alert. A year-round livestream will be published online for the public to view, but where it will be posted hasn't been determined.
"Visuals are a tremendous tool," said Sea Isle City Spokeswoman Katherine Custer.
The coalition hopes to eventually install cameras throughout Atlantic and Cape May counties. Web cams are already being used to track flooding in other parts of the U.S., such as San Diego County in California and along the Great Pee Dee River in Florence, South Carolina.
It's one of a number of projects headed by the New Jersey Coastal Coalition. In Avalon and Longport, the group helped install flood sensors under more than two dozen storm drains to track flooding on a street by street basis.
Data gathered from the sensors will be used to give officials an idea of where the worst flooding occurs, and to target warnings to people living there.
"It's all to warn people about the dangers of flooding," said Quirk.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.