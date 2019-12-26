By the skin of our teeth, the region will stay dry as a cold front passes through. Then, a 50/50 weekend of dry and wet conditions will be on tap, as we stay seasonable to mild into the new year.
Low clouds and/or fog will be present Friday morning.
The reason being is that a southeast-to-southwest wind will bring moisture. During the winter, this often means a gray start to the day or longer. The Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean are the culprits. I often look at the dew points to our south the night before to determine if there will be fog the following morning. If the dew points (which will be around 40 degrees) are near or higher than the water temperatures (also around 40), then it’s a good bet we see that.
Highs will be a bit milder than Thursday, ranging from 50 at the shore to mid-50s inland. I believe it will be a dry day, but barely.
A cold front cutting through this moist airmass often brings showers, but the best dynamics and energy will be in New England. It’s a close call, but we should stay rain-free.
Clouds will clear out Friday evening as the cold front passes and a drying, northwest wind develops. It’ll still be fairly mild for late December, falling into the 40s during the evening.
Come Saturday morning, expect plenty of sunshine, with lows ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.
A new high-pressure system will move in from the mid-South. We’ll have plenty of clear sky and highs in the low to mid-50s. In other words, pretty darn good for spending time with friends and family on a stroll down the boardwalk, exploring Smithville or the Washington Street Mall or a run in the park. Our dry streak will have reached 10 days by then.
You’ll just need a jacket going out Saturday night. The evening will again be in the 40s. Overnight, we’ll slip into the 30s in most places, though the shore should still hover around 40 degrees for a low.
Sun will greet us Sunday but quickly be replaced by clouds as low pressure moves through New England. Our dry times will come to an end. Rain should begin between 2 and 5 p.m., from west to east across the state. So it won’t be a washout, and outdoor plans and work will be OK for most of the day.
Expect a soaking with mild rain into the evening. Pockets of roadway flooding will be likely. The overnight has some potential to be dry, but a soaking rain will greet us for our last Monday of the 2010s. Secondary low pressure will develop offshore. At least showers should hold into Monday, but that will depend on the position of the low pressure. A half inch to an inch of rain will fall by the time we dry up Monday evening.
A morning or midday high of 55-60 will be likely, before falling during the p.m. hours.
