Ready, set, spring!
Meteorological spring and the spring equinox have passed, but a two-day stretch of very warm air will give us a little spring break Friday and Saturday.
It will be a much milder morning Friday than it was Thursday. That will be especially true on the mainland. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s around sunrise. That will be 10 degrees above average for this time of year, and 20 degrees higher than Thursday.
The wettest year on record and a soggier than average start to 2019 are still not enough to …
Warm air will pump in between a low-pressure system in the Great Plains and a high-pressure system off the southeastern coast. This brings very mild air, however, with cloud cover. Expect more clouds than sun, as a long, snaking system brings rain and snow from Maine to Montana. We will stay dry.
High temperatures Friday will be mild everywhere.
However, the exact temperatures will be highly dependent on location, as the chilly ocean wants to put a cap on the spring fun.
Places like Buena Vista, well inland, will be near 70 degrees. Along the parkway corridor, expect low- to mid-60s. Ship Bottom and the shore will likely peak in the mid-50s. Either way, get out and enjoy!
You will not need much of the heat Friday night.
The evening will be pleasant, as temperatures will slide slowly through the 50s. Cloud cover will still be present, but without rain. By sunrise Saturday, lows will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 — a comfortable start.
Morning temperatures that high will give us a good base to work off Saturday. A warm front will lift north, which will do two things. First, it will clear out the clouds. We will be mostly sunny by midday. Secondly, it will increase winds out of the southwest, sustaining around 15 mph.
Soak in the sun. All outdoor activities will be a go. Hopefully our boardwalks can enjoy the mild air for business as well. High temperatures west of the parkway will be poised to get into the low 70s, which would be our warmest day since Nov. 1. Places like Tuckerton and Northfield, along the parkway corridor, will be in the mid-60s. The shore will be in the low 60s, though Long Beach Island and the Delaware Bay communities stay in the 50s.
Saturday evening will be a grill evening, an eating-outside evening or a long-walk-in-the-park evening. It will be pretty close to what many would consider ideal for Saturday night, with 50s and 60s plentiful. Clouds will build back in, though.
Our shot of peak spring weather will be short-lived. The long, snaking storms talked about earlier will end up pushing south as a cold front. Rain will begin between 6 and 9 a.m. Sunday. It will be unfortunate timing for outdoor plans, as it does not end until between 3 and 6 p.m. Rain will be intermittent and just enough to put a damper on plans, I believe. As the front slides through, temperatures will stay in the low- to mid-50s — back to reality.
Lastly, please welcome back Alexa Trischler to the weather column. She’ll take you through our surge of spring, and the trip back to reality, until I’m back in Tuesday’s edition.
