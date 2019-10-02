Atlantic City International Airport broke daily and monthly temperature records on Wednesday.
The high temperature of 96 degrees beat out the previous record high of 85 degrees, records go back to 1943.
The 11 degree difference is the largest for a high or low temperature at the airport since February 4, 1991, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, a weather collection data source.
That 96 degree temperature also broke the monthly October record high. The previous record was 90 degrees, which was reached twice, most recently in 2007.
Factoring in the month of September and October, this was the seventh warmest day. Millville and Sen,. Frank S. Farley State Marina Marina also broke daily temperature records. Millville broke the monthly record.
