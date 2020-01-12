Mild Weather

Samantha Maga of Linwood along with her son, Connor Pettit,2, on the jungle gym at Birch Grove Park in Northfield on Friday. Jan. 10, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Saturday's teasing taste of spring weather broke temperature records across South Jersey.

At Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, the unofficial high as reported by the National Weather Service was 63 degrees. That broke the previous record, set in 2018, of 62 degrees for the date. Also, the low of 53 degrees broke the previous record for record high minimum temperature, set in 1975, of 52 degrees.

In Cape May, the high of 60 degrees and the low of 49 degrees on Saturday both broke records.

And at Millville Municipal Airport, the high of 60 degrees broke the record for hottest recorded temperature on the date. The low of 49, however, did not reach the record for high minimum temperature; 52 was recorded at the airport in 1975.

