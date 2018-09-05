Wednesday update: It is official. At 96 degree, the high temperature record has been broken. It is in the 7th hottest September day ever. That wasn't the only record set, either. Tuesday only dropped down to 75 degrees, breaking the old record of 74 for the warmest minimum temperature.
Wednesday will give us another opportunity to break another warm minimum low temperature. We have to stay above 74 degrees, which was last done in 1953.
3:00 p.m. update: The thermometer is now at 96 degrees! This now breaks the record of four degrees, though is still the seventh hottest September day of all time.
2:15 p.m. update: The thermometer has soared to 95 degrees at the airport. This now crushes the record of 92, if confirmed. It would also be the seventh hottest September day of all-time.
At 12:15 p.m., the thermometer climbed to 93 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport in Pomona, giving the region a sweltering new record high temperature for the day.
The high temperature will still need to be confirmed, and there is still room to go higher. However, the 93 reading would break the old record of 92 degrees, set back in 2008. Atlantic City International Airport is an "F6" climate station, meaning it is an official climate site.
That being said, this is not the most impressive record, as the bar was set low. Tuesday's record high of 92 degrees was the lowest record since June 5. Even though the days are getting cooler, this is still the lowest record high temperature until September 15.
It is not just the temperature on the thermometer, either. Typical of New Jersey, the high dew points add to how hot it feels. On Tuesday, dew points ranged from a sticky 70 to oppressive 80 degrees. That has yielded a heat index of 100-104 in Cape May County. A heat advisory is in effect for Ocean County.
A heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday in Ocean County, according to the National Weather …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.