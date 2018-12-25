While the memories of a White Christmas come to many, it is actually very much more likely than not to be a green one.
On average there’s an 8 percent chance of a white Christmas, which is technically defined as one inch or more of snow cover on the ground. That percentage does go up into the 10 to 20 percent range when you include days that start with no snow cover, but it snows that day. Still, a far cry from an annual occurrence (Sorry to be a scrooge).
This Christmas, South Jersey won’t have the White Christmas many hope for.
So, it’s Christmas, once more. You can dress in the typical Christmas wear we’re used to here, too. It’ll be a pretty typical Dec. 25. We’ll have plenty of sunshine coming through the windows for the morning. Temperatures start off around 30 degrees. Then, during the afternoon, high temperatures reach the low 40s with around a 10 mph northwest wind.
Clouds will come in during the afternoon and evening. This will be courtesy of a piece of energy moving through. It lacks any real moisture, though, so we will stay dry.
The sky will then clear out after midnight. Low temperatures should vary greatly, as typical on clear and calm nights. Expect mid-20s in places like Buena with mid-30s out in Stone Harbor.
The first day of Kwanzaa will stay just as dry. In fact, I believe there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, courtesy of high pressure and dry air. Highs will bump up a little bit under the full sun, into the mid-40s.
Winds will then turn to the southeast on Thursday. While they will be light, it will be enough to put temperatures closer to 50. Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing afternoon clouds.
A strong Pacific storm will connect with Gulf of Mexico moisture during this time. As they combine, it will strengthen, and bring us another warm and wet Friday. There continues to be good agreement in the storm beginning during the pre-dawn hours on Friday. A wind-swept rain will occur for the morning. The afternoon should feature a little dry time, though. Roadway flooding will be a concern. Highs will top out around 60, thanks to a 15-20 mph southerly wind.
Finally two notes to cap off the weather column. First, a very Merry Christmas to you and your family if you are celebrating. Hope you can relax, take in the true meaning of Christmas and enjoy the holiday time with friends and family.
Secondly, please welcome Alexa back into the weather column. She’ll be filling in for me over the next two days. So, Happy Kwanzaa to those observing, too!
