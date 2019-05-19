Twelve-foot waves and strong winds were hitting a rowboat name Sleipnir last June during a heavy nor'easter about 20 miles off the coast of the Jersey Shore.
After navigating the rough seas, a Coast Guard crew out of Barnegat Light saved the 52-year-old man who was attempting to row from New York to Scotland before extreme weather rolled in, the U.S. Coast Guard's 5th District previously said.
Now, one South Jersey coastguardsman on board is being honored for the rescue.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Thornton, who lead his crew in a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat to the row boater, was selected for the 2018 Coast Guard Cdr. Ray Evans Outstanding Coxswain Trophy, the U.S. Coast Guard's 5th District said in a news release.
Him and his crew mates fought 21 mile per hour winds and tall breaking waves to reach the man, who was operating a rowboat designed for transatlantic travel that drifted from New York City to Southern New Jersey. Thornton then took the man aboard and placed his rowboat in row, the Coast Guard said.
“No matter how many good things happen, stay humble and pass your knowledge down to the next person in line,” Thornton said in the news release. “That’s what people did for me and it’s what I do for the next people in line.”
Robert Shay, Executive Petty Officer of Station Barnegat Light, applauded Thornton's ability to drive boats and lead a crew through heavy surf.
“For me, what stands out about Eric is his calmness,” said Shay. “You really have to be even-keeled under pressure type of person as a Surfman, and he carries that not only in the surf, but his approach to everything in life.”
Thornton, a Turlock, California native, took part in 23 search-and-rescue cases in 2018, according to the Coast Guard, which resulted in saving 13 lives and nearly $300,000 in property.
He has obtained the Coast Guard Surfman qualification, a military badge issued to those authorized to operate boats under extreme conditions.
