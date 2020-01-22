Forget about the summer doldrums — the quiet, benign patterns we get into during the summer — we’re in the winter doldrums now. Quiet, calm and bright weather will continue to make our weekdays as harmless as possible. However, a Saturday storm will bring rain, wind and even some coastal flooding to the region.
You’ll notice less of a chill in the air Thursday morning. Morning lows will range from the low 20s out in Weymouth Township and the mainland, with upper 20s in Wildwood and the shore. We’ll be greeted with plenty of sunshine again.
This rain- and snow-free pattern continues to come courtesy of a sprawling high pressure system, which will center itself right over the Garden State on Thursday.
High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, about five degrees above average for this time of the year. It’ll be a rare day where winds will be virtually calm, even throughout the day. Our average wind speed is between 9 to 11 mph during the day, so this will be a pretty unique feat if we get there.
Overnight, high pressure will remain overhead. Temperatures will be free to fall quickly, into the 30s by midnight and then sliding into the 20s late overnight inland. Lows should be from the mid-20s on the mainland to around 32 at the shore.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
Low pressure will be sitting in the Midwest, with high pressure pulling away Friday. It’ll be a dry day, but we’ll see a rare sight Friday, clouds. Winds will be onshore, from the milder ocean. So, temperatures will bump up, and we’ll sit around 50 for an afternoon high. This will be the most comfortable day of the week.
Clouds will thicken Friday night, but hold off on taking the umbrella. Rail will begin during a mild Saturday morning (lows 38-43), likely between 4 and 7 a.m. A steady, soaking rain will fall throughout the morning. Winds will whip at the shore from the southeast around 20 mph. This onshore flow and new moon Friday should lead to widespread minor stage coastal flooding. Move your cars if you need to and be prepared for spotty road closures around high tide between 7 and 9 a.m.
Low pressure will move through South Jersey during the afternoon, as it does, dry air will immediately wrap in behind it. The result will be rain stopping between 2 and 5 p.m. and some clearing sky to start the evening as winds, still strong, flip to the northwest.
In terms of rainfall totals, between 0.50 and 1 inch will fall. That’ll be enough to cause areas of roadway flooding. Coastal waters should recede at night, so no p.m. coastal flooding is expected.
Sunday will be a breezy day from the northwest as temps go to seasonable levels. It’ll feel like the 30s during the day, enough to keep the winter coat on through. Some clouds will return during the day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.