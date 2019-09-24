Seasonable to even summer-like weather will continue through the rest of September as dry weather proves to be the constant.
Any showers, and even clouds from Monday night’s cold front will be mostly gone early Tuesday morning. All that will remain will be a few leftover clouds, which should be out close to sunrise. Temperatures will start out in the 60s, and I’d imagine that many of us will start the day with the air conditioner on.
However, you can comfortably turn it off during the day. The winds will blow in from the northwest, tapping into a cooler pool of air from an upper level low pressure system. That will “stunt” temperatures on Tuesday, but only into extremely comfortable territory, so enjoy. Highs will be in the upper 70s for much of the region.
We’ll have a mainly clear sky Tuesday night. Couple that will a light wind and low dew points, it’ll be an ideal night for radiational cooling, when the heat from the day escapes straight into space. The mainland will fall well into the 50s with spots like Corbin City, well into the Pine Barrens, possibly hitting the 40s. The shore will be warmed by the ocean and bottom out around 60 come Wednesday night.
Wednesday will yield plenty of sunshine. It’ll be a comfortable day for most outdoor activities, though perhaps chilly for the beach. Highs will be in the mid-70s, spot on seasonable.
Thursday will be similar to Monday. Winds will flip to the southwest ahead of a cold front that produces little, if any rain, at night. The summer-like weather will be back for another day. Highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland, near 80 at the shore, with a mix of sun and clouds.
By Friday, you’ll notice temperatures are a bit on a bumpy ride. It’s all has to do with high pressure, which will be in New England, meaning a northeast wind. That cuts out the heat, but again keeps us just seasonable. Aided by plenty of sunshine, we’ll be back in the low to mid-70s.
We then turn to the last weekend of September. What I do know is that we’ll be summery on Saturday and feeling like an average late September day on Sunday. There will be a cold front around. I threw in storms for the Saturday forecast. However, even if there are, it will not be a washout.
Complaints about rainy weekends at the shore were few and far between this summer, and for g…
Finally, in a tribute to the fall season, Monday was the end of the warmest third of the year in our region. This means average temperatures go into steep decline from here. The coldest third of the year will start on Nov. 24, when the average high and low temperatures will be 53 and 35 degrees.
